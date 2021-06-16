U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.71. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 145,107 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.