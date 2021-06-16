Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. 17,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,287. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

