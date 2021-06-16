Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. 17,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,287. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.64.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
