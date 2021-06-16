Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. GameStop accounts for about 2.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.38 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

