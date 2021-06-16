CKW Financial Group Purchases 2,807 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 204.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 747,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,739. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.