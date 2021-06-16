Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 2.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $379,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $135.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,169. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

