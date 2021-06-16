Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

LOW stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.30. 104,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

