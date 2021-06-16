Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 2.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,426,000 after acquiring an additional 271,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,087,000 after acquiring an additional 197,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 8,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,008. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.