Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The firm has a market cap of $388.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,551,518 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

