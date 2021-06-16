Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock remained flat at $$195.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,960. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $196.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

