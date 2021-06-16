Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.66. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.50 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.