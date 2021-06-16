Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,196. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

