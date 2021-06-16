4,918 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.76. 38,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

