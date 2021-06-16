iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Cut by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $34,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

IWY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,828. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

