Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $199.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00026231 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002875 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00155186 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

