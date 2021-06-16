Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,662 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

NYSE SIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

