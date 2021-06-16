Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

ARCT stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,867. The company has a market cap of $848.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

