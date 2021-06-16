Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 169,297 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,297 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 489,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

