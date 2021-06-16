iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.69 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

