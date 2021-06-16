Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 46,460 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.