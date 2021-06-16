Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.12. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 9,489 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $85.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark B. Justh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,205.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

