Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.04

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.04 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 3417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

