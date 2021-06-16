Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.42. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,107,832 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. Analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

