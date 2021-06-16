Critical Comparison: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get XPeng alerts:

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XPeng and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $51.28, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 79.46%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 35.54 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -24.88 Nikola $90,000.00 69,580.17 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -13.36

Nikola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.