Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.95% of Skyworks Solutions worth $287,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

SWKS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $172.00. 23,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

