Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,107 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,179. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.