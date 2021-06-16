-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,889. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

