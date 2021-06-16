Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,996,244 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 155,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,483. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

