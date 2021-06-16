Water Island Capital LLC Acquires 65,207 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $83,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.68. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $182.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

