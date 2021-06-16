General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,538,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,371,818 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 7.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of General Electric worth $322,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,050,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.