Botty Investors LLC Invests $51,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,156,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

NYSE BGT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,197. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

