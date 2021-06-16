Botty Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Botty Investors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 544,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB).

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.