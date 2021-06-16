Botty Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Botty Investors LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,175 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 139,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

