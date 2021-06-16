Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 193,039 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $13.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDZI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

