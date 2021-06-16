Botty Investors LLC Buys Shares of 3,140 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

