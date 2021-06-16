Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,145 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after acquiring an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

