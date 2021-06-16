Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 204 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 375,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $178,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,124.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,253 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.29 on Wednesday, reaching $540.17. The stock had a trading volume of 87,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.48 and a 1 year high of $561.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.