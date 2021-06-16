Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.68. 248,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,525. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

