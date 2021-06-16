Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. 8,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,009. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

