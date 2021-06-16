Zacks: Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 578,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.80 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

