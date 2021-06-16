Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 68,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

