SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 5,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

