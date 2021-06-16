Open Platform Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $30,304.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.47 or 0.07735208 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

