Botty Investors LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Proto Labs comprises 0.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.73. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.