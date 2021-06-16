Comparing Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 8.08% 16.65% 6.30% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue has a beta of 45.45, suggesting that its stock price is 4,445% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canada Goose and Blue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 2 4 9 0 2.47 Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $43.32, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Blue.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canada Goose and Blue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $713.64 million 6.10 $53.21 million $0.61 64.66 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Blue on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

