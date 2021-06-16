Cederberg Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,784,000. Bilibili comprises approximately 10.4% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cederberg Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 98,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,652. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

