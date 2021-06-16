NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

