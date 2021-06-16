Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,500 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the May 13th total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 481,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VYGVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

