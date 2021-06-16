CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-0.410 EPS.

Shares of CRWD traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.99. 163,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

