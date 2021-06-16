$61.86 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $61.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.81 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,487. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $836.47 million, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

