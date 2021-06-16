Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

BMY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 180,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

